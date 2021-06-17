News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Should Newmarket remain in Suffolk or move to Cambridgeshire?

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 6:54 PM June 17, 2021   
The proposal by the Boundary Commission for England would see Newmarket merge with Bury St Edmunds.

A "prestigious" town that has a county border running through it should remain in Suffolk, a councillor has said, adding "Cambridge would strip it bare".

The comments were made by Newmarket councillor Andy Drummond after an historic debate about whether Suffolk or Cambridgeshire should claim the market town was reignited due to proposals to redraw its parliamentary constituency boundary.

Under the recently-announced plans, Newmarket - known as the national home of horseracing - would be merged into the same constituency as Bury St Edmunds. 

Peter Cresswell, a former chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council, described the current situation with part of Newmarket in Suffolk and part in Cambridgeshire - including his home address - as "terribly confusing".

Peter Cresswell during his last term as chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council.

He said the review by the Boundary Commission for England "is the key opportunity for it to be put right," adding: "It's surrounded by Cambridgeshire villages and in the years I have lived here, which is 19 years, I just think it's not been terribly well-served by the Suffolk authorities."

But Mr Drummond, a town, district and county councillor for Newmarket, strongly disagreed with Mr Cresswell, adding: "I would not be keen on Newmarket going into Cambridgeshire. I would fight it vehemently".

He said: "I don't want Newmarket becoming a dormitory town for Cambridge. It's much more important than that. It's the national home of horseracing. That's why I see Newmarket being much safer in Suffolk."

He added: "I don't think Cambridge would protect it. I think Cambridge would strip it bare."

Mr Drummond thought it made more sense for the villages above Newmarket - such as Chippenham - to be part of Suffolk.

"It's 10% of Newmarket that's in Cambridgeshire, not 90%," he said.

Mr Cresswell, who is now retired, highlighted that Newmarket doesn't have its own household waste recycling centre, with residents having to travel to Mildenhall, as one example of how the town deserves more from Suffolk councils.

Mr Drummond said when he was mayor he tried to get Newmarket recognised as Royal Newmarket, which he would be raising again as it's the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year.

West Suffolk Council, Newmarket's district council and Suffolk County Council were contacted for comment.

Suffolk County Council
Newmarket News

