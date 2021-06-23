Fire breaks out in block of flats in Newmarket
Published: 5:25 PM June 23, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
One person is being checked for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a block of flats in Newmarket.
The fire started in a third floor flat in a block in Icewell Hill in the town.
No one was inside the flat at the time but one person was left in the care of the ambulance service due to concerns about smoke inhalation.
The fire was extinguished at 4.22pm, leaving considerable damage to the flat.
Appliances from Haverhill, Woodbridge, Newmarket, Ixworth and Mildenhall were called to the scene as well as engines from Cambridgeshire.
Breathing Apparatus and a hose reel jet were in use to get the fire under control.
Most Read
- 1 Man dies following stabbing in Bury St Edmunds
- 2 Suffolk school goes viral after teachers post TikTok dance
- 3 League One side showing strong interest in Ipswich youngster Lankester
- 4 Head chef frustrated after 13 'no shows'
- 5 Six senior players - including Downes - will start pre-season with Under-23s
- 6 Man in 40s rescued from beneath the Orwell Bridge
- 7 Woman who pocketed cash for memorial bench avoids prison
- 8 'He nearly ruined my club' - Bent on former Ipswich boss Lambert
- 9 When Eagles Dare documentary reveals how close Ian Holloway came to being named Ipswich Town manager
- 10 Man 'let down' by GPs after undiagnosed pneumonia death, mother claims
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus