Published: 5:25 PM June 23, 2021

Fire crews were called to Icewell Hill in Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

One person is being checked for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a block of flats in Newmarket.

The fire started in a third floor flat in a block in Icewell Hill in the town.

No one was inside the flat at the time but one person was left in the care of the ambulance service due to concerns about smoke inhalation.

The fire was extinguished at 4.22pm, leaving considerable damage to the flat.

Appliances from Haverhill, Woodbridge, Newmarket, Ixworth and Mildenhall were called to the scene as well as engines from Cambridgeshire.

Breathing Apparatus and a hose reel jet were in use to get the fire under control.







