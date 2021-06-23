News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Fire breaks out in block of flats in Newmarket

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 5:25 PM June 23, 2021   
Fire crews were called to Icewell Hill in Newmarket

Fire crews were called to Icewell Hill in Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

One person is being checked for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a block of flats in Newmarket.

The fire started in a third floor flat in a block in Icewell Hill in the town. 

No one was inside the flat at the time but one person was left in the care of the ambulance service due to concerns about smoke inhalation. 

The fire was extinguished at 4.22pm, leaving considerable damage to the flat. 

Appliances from Haverhill, Woodbridge, Newmarket, Ixworth and Mildenhall were called to the scene as well as engines from Cambridgeshire. 

Breathing Apparatus and a hose reel jet were in use to get the fire under control.



Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies following stabbing in Bury St Edmunds
  2. 2 Suffolk school goes viral after teachers post TikTok dance
  3. 3 League One side showing strong interest in Ipswich youngster Lankester
  1. 4 Head chef frustrated after 13 'no shows'
  2. 5 Six senior players - including Downes - will start pre-season with Under-23s
  3. 6 Man in 40s rescued from beneath the Orwell Bridge
  4. 7 Woman who pocketed cash for memorial bench avoids prison
  5. 8 'He nearly ruined my club' - Bent on former Ipswich boss Lambert
  6. 9 When Eagles Dare documentary reveals how close Ian Holloway came to being named Ipswich Town manager
  7. 10 Man 'let down' by GPs after undiagnosed pneumonia death, mother claims
Suffolk Live
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A forensics officer arrives at the the scene of a stabbing at Winsford Road in Bury St Edmunds. Pict

Suffolk Live | Video

Community in shock after stabbing on Suffolk estate

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Hartlepool United's Luke Armstrong celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the

Football

Former Town star's son scores to help Hartlepool secure dramatic return...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
EADT ESSEXTraffic chaos on the A12 after an accident at Marks Tey.Pic: Clifford Hicks30/

A12 | Updated

A12 re-opens after man seriously hurt in two-car crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The A12 at Wangford has been closed in both firections due to a serious gas leak. Picture: Sarah Luc

A12

Man in 40s dies following A12 crash

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus