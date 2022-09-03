News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Joka the horse rescued from ditch by fire crews

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:43 PM September 3, 2022
Joka the horse was rescued from a ditch in Dullingham, near Newmarket

Joka the horse was rescued from a ditch in Dullingham, near Newmarket - Credit: Belinda Rose

Fire crews spent several hours rescuing a 15-year-old horse who had become trapped in a ditch in a village near Newmarket.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident in Station Road, Dullingham, at about 7.30am on Saturday.

A total of six crews from Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge fire stations were dispatched to the scene to rescue a horse called Joka.

A stop was called by the fire service almost three hours later at 10.05am.

Six fire crews were called to the scene in Dullingham

Six fire crews were called to the scene in Dullingham - Credit: Belinda Rose

Belinda Rose, a friend of Joka's owner, praised the emergency services for their efforts and revealed he had to be sedated while firefighters hoisted him to safety.

She said: "They were worried as it was a sink hole so the ground wasn’t necessarily strong enough for the trucks to pull him from but they were fantastic in terms of getting the straps around him to stop him falling in while they made their plan."

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town are expecting to be active on transfer deadline day

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Live

Deadline Day Live: Town complete two deals as Simpson departs

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk is home to many picturesque villages

Five of the most picturesque villages in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Bill Turnbull moved to Suffolk after he hung up his microphone

Bill Turnbull took Suffolk to his heart

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are working on a deal for Burton Albion's Gassan Ahadme

Ipswich Town Transfer News | News

Ipswich Town working on deal for striker Ahadme

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon