Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest hears

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket

A four-year-old boy killed in a suspected murder/suicide in Suffolk was found by his father after his mother took her own life, an inquest heard.

Abhay Rao had only just turned four when he was found dead in the hall of the Newmarket home he shared with mother Snehashree Surdashan, 28, and dad Ashok.

Snehashree was also found dead at the scene on April 26 last year, just five days after the "happy little family" had celebrated Abhay's fourth birthday.

An inquest at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich heard evidence from emergency workers who were first on the scene and the senior investigating officer of the case, Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Millar.

She said that in her 28 years of police service, this was "truly the saddest and most tragic case" she had ever investigated.

Police and paramedics had been called to the family's home in Park Avenue shortly before 6pm on Friday, April 26, the inquest heard.

Paramedic Paul Shannon, who was one of the first emergency workers to arrive, found Abhay in a "pool of blood" with a cut to his throat. There was a knife lying next to him.

A birthday banner was still up in the hall and a note written by Mrs Surdashan had been found nearby, the inquest heard.

Colleagues who worked alongside Mrs Surdashan at Burger King in Oaks Drive, Newmarket, noticed she had changed in the weeks before her death and had begun to seem "sad and moody", frequently bursting into tears.

She had moved to the UK after marrying Mr Rao in India in 2013.

DCI Miller said third-party involvement was ruled out early on, adding it was difficult for them to establish a motive.

"The motive for these tragic events may never be known but the letter, I believe written by Snehashree, gives an indication of her state of mind," she added.

"She clearly loved her son but tragically was internalising a lot of her feelings."

However, DCI Miller said she felt a note written by Mrs Surdashan before her death indicated she experienced low self esteem and feelings of loneliness - some of which were "deep-rooted" - and had felt "adverse rejection" by the Indian community.

But she said nobody could have foreseen the tragic events of April 26, with Mr Rao adding his wife had "always seemed happy when she was with me", only going to the doctors for physical health problems.

Neighbour Gillian Holmes, a classroom assistant, said the family had lived next door in Park Avenue for about four years.

"I came to know them as a happy little family," she said.

"I would often hear the mum and little boy playing in the garden."

She said that on the day of the incident she heard Mr Rao say "she's killed herself".

Ms Holmes said she asked him where his son was, and that Mr Rao replied "he's dead".

"Ashok kept saying 'why my baby, why my boy'," said Ms Holmes. "He was pacing up and down while he said this.

"This has come as a big shock. I was unaware of any problems that the family may have had."

Post-mortem examinations found Abhay's medical cause of death to be due to an incised wound to the neck in association with compression of the neck.

The pathologist said his death was likely to have occurred shortly after he ate breakfast that morning.

Suffolk's senior coroner Nigel Parsley concluded that Abhay was unlawfully killed.

His mother's cause of death was recorded as ligature compression of the neck in association with incised wounding of the neck.

Mr Parsley concluded that Mrs Surdashan died by suicide.

At the time of their deaths, Robert Nobbs, district councillor for Newmarket East, said the incident was "totally devastating".

"I'm obviously really saddened by it and it's come as quite a shock," he added.

"I know people who live in that area and they can't quite believe it has happened."