Published: 3:28 PM December 15, 2020

The pair appeared before Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: ARCHANT

The trial of a Suffolk pair accused of drug offences is expected to take place in February.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (December 15) were Amy Hilario, 29, of Windsor Road, Newmarket, and Jalanee Donaldson, 21, of Whitehead Close, Newmarket.

They have both denied possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply in March last year.

Their trial is expected to take place during a two-week warned list in February.