News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times Home > News

Trial date set for pair accused of drug offences

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 3:28 PM December 15, 2020   
The pair appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The pair appeared before Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: ARCHANT

The trial of a Suffolk pair accused of drug offences is expected to take place in February.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (December 15) were Amy Hilario, 29, of Windsor Road, Newmarket, and Jalanee Donaldson, 21, of Whitehead Close, Newmarket.

They have both denied possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply in March last year.

Their trial is expected to take place during a two-week warned list in February.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

What are the latest coronavirus case numbers in Suffolk neighbourhoods?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Ipswich Borough Council

Family upset as Ipswich student handed multiple parking fines

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Analysis: What do the latest numbers tell us about Suffolk’s next Covid...

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

All of Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots now in Ipswich

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon