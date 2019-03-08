Primary school maintains ‘good’ rating from Ofsted

Headteacher David Perkins with pupils Diana Biyikoglu, Jayden Eley, Leah Marks, Edward Buruiana, Jamie Mukome and Julia Szubarczy when the school earned a mental health award Picture: LAUREATE COMMUNITY ACADEMY Archant

A Newmarket primary school has been praised for creating a “happy and caring” learning environment by Ofsted after a short inspection last month.

Laureate Community Academy, in Exning Road, maintained its ‘good’ rating from the education watchdog following the inspection on March 14.

David Perkins, headteacher, said: “We are delighted to have maintained our good rating.

“This is testimony to the hard work of so many – staff, parents, pupils, governors and supporters of the school.

“We are very proud of the education we are providing, in and out of the classroom, and we will continue to work hard to ensure the best possible outcomes for all our students.”

The leadership at the school, pupils’ wellbeing, safeguarding and governance were all praised in the report.

Inspectors said: “All adults want pupils to achieve their best in the school’s happy and caring environment. Pupils know that adults will listen to their concerns and provide them with any help that they need.

“Several parents commented on how their children had grown in confidence, made academic progress and have opportunities to take on responsibilities.

“Pupils relish the chance to take on responsibilities through being members of the school council, house captains, eco-leaders, librarians or early years helpers.”

The report also highlighted the role the Unity Schools Partnership has played in further enhancing the school’s development while pupils were described as “polite, confident and welcoming to visitors”.

To improve further, inspectors said the school needed to consistently provide appropriately challenging activities in maths, particularly for the most able pupils.

Ensuring that assessment procedures in subjects other than English and maths become established are used to support pupils’ learning and progress was also highlighted as an area to improve.