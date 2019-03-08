All dressed up for a Ladies Day at the races

Natalie White, of Newmarket, who won Best Dressed Lady at Ladies Day on the first day of the three day festival at Newmarket Races Picture: John Hoy / The Jockey Club JOHN HOY

Stunning hats, glamorous dresses and stylish shoes were all on show for this year's Ladies Day at Newmarket Races.

Racegoers during day one of the Moet and Chandon July Festival 2019 at Newmarket Racecourse. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Racegoers during day one of the Moet and Chandon July Festival 2019 at Newmarket Racecourse. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Moët & Chandon July three day festival got underway yesterday with female guests competing to impress the judges with their best outfit and win Best Dressed Lady.

This year's winner was Natalie White, from Newmarket, whose prize haul included £600 worth of Charlotte Tilbury make-up, a Porsche driving experience, a weekend stay at Hotel Du Vin in Cambridge, a £500 Ted Baker shopping spree and a Penhaligon's fragrance set.

She wore a white dress from Forever Unique, teamed up with a green hat from Hat Club in Fordham and a Kurt Geiger bag.

Racegoers during day one of the Moet and Chandon July Festival 2019 at Newmarket Racecourse. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Racegoers during day one of the Moet and Chandon July Festival 2019 at Newmarket Racecourse. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: "It was fantastic to see the effort all of the ladies on course made and we are all delighted for Natalie who looked fantastic."