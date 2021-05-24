News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Newmarket school raises more than £1.2k for water poverty appeal

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM May 24, 2021   
Pupils from St Louis Academy in Newmarket have been raising money for an overseas water appeal

Despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic a primary school in Newmarket has raised more than £1,200 to support an appeal focused on water poverty. 

St Louis Catholic Primary School raised funds to support the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development's lent appeal with activities such as second-hand good sales, cake sales and a non-uniform day. 

The school's staff got involved in fundraising too with members of the kitchen team marking Fairtrade Fortnight by making and selling biscuits made from Fairtrade ingredients.

Meanwhile, headteacher Sue Blakely supported the fundraising through making and selling milkshakes. 

Mrs Blakely said: "At St Louis, we all recognise our responsibility in helping others both locally and internationally.

"I am so proud of the way that all the children took responsibility for acting positively and contributing towards fundraising throughout lent."

The school has also been supporting its local community as well as having a monthly collection for the Open Door Foodbank, run by Churches Together in Newmarket. 

Before Covid school children visited elderly people in care homes, but as that is now not possible they have been writing to local parishioners and school neighbours.

They have also chosen to support mental health projects through Young Minds and the anti-racism charity Show Racism the Red Card. 

