Four fire crews called to rescue horse trapped in Newmarket
Published: 11:43 AM January 21, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Firefighters have rescued a horse that was stuck under a lunge pen in Newmarket.
Crews were called to the trapped animal in Snailwell Road at 10.10am today, Friday, January 21.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The horse's hind legs were trapped under the lunge pen.
"A vet was called to the scene and the horse was sedated.
"Crews used small gear to rescue the horse."
A lunge pen is a circular pen, usually made of metal, that racehorses can be exercised in.
Appliances from Burwell, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket were called to assist the trapped animal.
A 'stop' call was made at 11.06am.