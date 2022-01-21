News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Four fire crews called to rescue horse trapped in Newmarket

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:43 AM January 21, 2022
Fire crews have rescued a horse that became trapped near Newmarket

Fire crews have rescued a horse that became trapped near Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters have rescued a horse that was stuck under a lunge pen in Newmarket. 

Crews were called to the trapped animal in Snailwell Road at 10.10am today, Friday, January 21. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The horse's hind legs were trapped under the lunge pen. 

"A vet was called to the scene and the horse was sedated. 

"Crews used small gear to rescue the horse."

A lunge pen is a circular pen, usually made of metal, that racehorses can be exercised in.

Appliances from Burwell, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket were called to assist the trapped animal. 

A 'stop' call was made at 11.06am. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Newmarket News

