Four fire crews called to rescue horse trapped in Newmarket

Fire crews have rescued a horse that became trapped near Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters have rescued a horse that was stuck under a lunge pen in Newmarket.

Crews were called to the trapped animal in Snailwell Road at 10.10am today, Friday, January 21.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The horse's hind legs were trapped under the lunge pen.

"A vet was called to the scene and the horse was sedated.

"Crews used small gear to rescue the horse."

A lunge pen is a circular pen, usually made of metal, that racehorses can be exercised in.

Appliances from Burwell, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket were called to assist the trapped animal.

A 'stop' call was made at 11.06am.