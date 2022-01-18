News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police seek German shepherd which attacked whippet in Newmarket

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:35 PM January 18, 2022
Police are appealing after a dog was left with punctured wounds after it was bit by a German shepherd in Newmarket

Police are appealing after a dog was left with punctured wounds after it was bit by a German shepherd in Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating after a German shepherd bit a whippet that was being walked by its owner. 

The incident happened on Saturday, January 14, at about 4pm on the playing fields at Adastral Close in the town. 

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "A whippet dog was being walked by its owner when it was attacked by another dog off the lead.

"The offending dog was described as a German shepherd and the whippet sustained a puncture wound to its right shoulder."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows who the owner of the German shepherd should contact Newmarket police, quoting the crime reference number 37/3060/22. 

