Police seek German shepherd which attacked whippet in Newmarket

Police are appealing after a dog was left with punctured wounds after it was bit by a German shepherd in Newmarket

Police are investigating after a German shepherd bit a whippet that was being walked by its owner.

The incident happened on Saturday, January 14, at about 4pm on the playing fields at Adastral Close in the town.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "A whippet dog was being walked by its owner when it was attacked by another dog off the lead.

"The offending dog was described as a German shepherd and the whippet sustained a puncture wound to its right shoulder."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows who the owner of the German shepherd should contact Newmarket police, quoting the crime reference number 37/3060/22.