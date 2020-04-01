E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘They put their lives on the line for us’ – Suffolk lights up in support of NHS

PUBLISHED: 19:27 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:27 01 April 2020

The NHS sign at Beck Row to show support for our frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NIGEL WARIN

The NHS sign at Beck Row to show support for our frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NIGEL WARIN

Archant

A huge lights display has been put up by a Suffolk family to show support for our frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NHS sign at Beck Row to show support during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NIGEL WARINThe NHS sign at Beck Row to show support during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NIGEL WARIN

Nigel Warin, who has spent many years in and out of hospital for his diabetes, installed the lights display on his daughter’s farmland in Beck Row to recognise the work of the NHS.

The semi-retired father, who runs a car boot sale at the field in Moss Edge Farm, Beck Row, installs lights throughout the year for the local community to enjoy.

He installed the blue NHS lights yesterday, with the help of his friend Lee as he wanted to show his support and his gratitude for the amazing work of our hospitals.

“I don’t know how they are coping,” said Nigel, 59, from West Row. “They put their lives on the line for us everyday, they really are the soldiers in our battle.”

The NHS sign at Beck Row to show support for our frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NIGEL WARINThe NHS sign at Beck Row to show support for our frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NIGEL WARIN

The lights display, which can be seen from the A1101 in Beck Row, will stay on 24/7 during the coronavirus pandemic, as a way of saluting the NHS workers.

More: Listen to our daily podcast on the coronavirus crisis here

Nigel said: “The NHS is in a war situation, they are our soldiers in this battle, but they have been provided with wooden guns.”

Nigel says it is awful that the staff do not have the safe personal protective equipment, but it is not too late for us to get behind the workers and support them where we can.

More: ‘Coronavirus crisis could last a year or more’ – MP’s warning from NHS frontline

He had decided at Christmas time that after a few years of running the light installations he would retire – but now Nigel says he just had to do something to show his support.

He said: “If people who shouldn’t be out see the lights, then maybe they will think again about what they are doing, but also I hope it gives NHS staff some positivity and that they know we are all so grateful for their incredible work.”

Nigel nearly lost his foot in 2015 when he suffered an infection because of his diabetes, but he praised the “amazing” hospital staff for their care.

“This is the least I could do for them,” he said.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk rise to 116

Empty roads in and around Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three people die at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk rise to 116

Empty roads in and around Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three people die at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body found in seaside town

A huge emergency service response was spotted in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

More than 500 cases of coronavirus in Suffolk and Essex

A woman wears a face mask in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shocking figures show further 563 deaths to coronavirus

A record number of coronavirus cases has been confirmed in the UK, the government has confirmed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Road closed after car collides with lamp-post

A stretch of the B1115 in Great Waldingfield has been closed by Suffolk police after a Mini Cooper was involved in a collision with a lamp-post Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man charged after armed robbery at Tesco Express

Police at the scene at Tesco Express in Lawson Place, Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD
Drive 24