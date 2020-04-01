‘They put their lives on the line for us’ – Suffolk lights up in support of NHS

The NHS sign at Beck Row to show support for our frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NIGEL WARIN Archant

A huge lights display has been put up by a Suffolk family to show support for our frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nigel Warin, who has spent many years in and out of hospital for his diabetes, installed the lights display on his daughter’s farmland in Beck Row to recognise the work of the NHS.

The semi-retired father, who runs a car boot sale at the field in Moss Edge Farm, Beck Row, installs lights throughout the year for the local community to enjoy.

He installed the blue NHS lights yesterday, with the help of his friend Lee as he wanted to show his support and his gratitude for the amazing work of our hospitals.

“I don’t know how they are coping,” said Nigel, 59, from West Row. “They put their lives on the line for us everyday, they really are the soldiers in our battle.”

The lights display, which can be seen from the A1101 in Beck Row, will stay on 24/7 during the coronavirus pandemic, as a way of saluting the NHS workers.

Nigel said: “The NHS is in a war situation, they are our soldiers in this battle, but they have been provided with wooden guns.”

Nigel says it is awful that the staff do not have the safe personal protective equipment, but it is not too late for us to get behind the workers and support them where we can.

He had decided at Christmas time that after a few years of running the light installations he would retire – but now Nigel says he just had to do something to show his support.

He said: “If people who shouldn’t be out see the lights, then maybe they will think again about what they are doing, but also I hope it gives NHS staff some positivity and that they know we are all so grateful for their incredible work.”

Nigel nearly lost his foot in 2015 when he suffered an infection because of his diabetes, but he praised the “amazing” hospital staff for their care.

“This is the least I could do for them,” he said.

