'Nightmare' demolition causing havoc for Bury St Edmunds resident

Internal demolition work taking place on a former Debenhams site in Bury St Edmunds is causing a noise "nightmare" for a nearby resident.

Tom Murray, 79, who lives in a ground-floor flat in Prospect House on Prospect Row, said the "pounding, bashing and crashing" started nearly three months ago and hasn't stopped since.

According to Mr Murray, construction starts promptly at 7am and ends at 4pm, causing vibrations throughout the homes of all six tenants in the block of flats.

He is particularly bothered by the noise, which he claims overrides his own music and the shaking which he said causes picture frames to fall off the wall.

Mr Murray said: "One lady just takes her hearing aids out, but for the others it's a nightmare.

"We have a soldier in residence who has had to leave the building multiple times because he has PTSD."

Laundry has also become a sore subject in Prospect Row, as Mr Murray claims there is so much dust as a result of the building works that they can only put their washing out when construction pauses at the weekends.

He suggested a temporary wall would help reduce the dust issue which impacts him the most as his washing line is within a foot of the low brick wall which separates his garden from the building site.

Though the demolition works are internal, he said he sees the vans, lorries and cranes moving round outside his flat on a daily basis.

He regularly tags West Suffolk Council in tweets complaining about the disturbance and claims he has also submitted an official complaint to them.

A West Suffolk Council spokesman said: "This was reported to us in May. We contacted the demolition company and helped instigate a meeting between them and the resident to discuss the issues.

"That took place in mid-May and our environmental health team haven't had anything reported to them since."

The construction work is due to finish later this month and plans have been submitted to install a cinema into the empty shop's basement.