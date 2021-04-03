News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nola celebrates her 100th birthday in style

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:00 AM April 3, 2021   
Nola Smith 100 with family

Nola pictured with her daughter-in-law Beverley Smith and granddaughter Eleanor Smith - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Suffolk grandmother is celebrating her 100th birthday in style this weekend.

Nola Smith, who has lived in Suffolk all her life, was very excited to receive her birthday card from the Queen ahead of the big day today.

Mrs Smith's daughter-in-law Beverly Smith, who lives near Stowmarket, said the centenarian had four sons and seven grandchildren.

She said: "She left school when she was 14 to work in Pettistree guest house in Ipswich for a Lord and Lady. She loves telling the story about how she got home sick and caught the bus home one day, but her mother sent her back. 

She continued: "Her father lost an arm in the battle of the Somme and when he returned from the war he worked at Melton St Audrys Hospital and he got her a job there where she worked for over 20 years.

Nola Smith is going to be celebrating her 100th birthday on April 3rd. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Nola Smith is celebrating her 100th birthday today - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She explained her mother-in-law had been married twice: "She met her first husband Cyril and they had three children together, all boys, sadly Cyril has passed away.

"She met her second husband Morris and they went on to have youngest son, Paul. They lived in Martlesham for over 50 years. 

"She used to cycle everywhere, she still cycled from Martlesham to Ipswich until her mid-70s but the family had to stop her because she got knocked off her bike.

"Two years ago they both came to live with us for about three months before moving back to their bungalow but unfortunately Morris passed away on February 18 so she is living with us again now.

"She loved her garden and loved her football. My husband used to play and manage so she used to follow him around wherever he was playing."

Mrs Smith said her mother-in-law was a talented dressmaker and added: "She used to make all of her own clothes as her mother was a seamstress and taught her how to sew."


