Published: 7:30 PM March 16, 2021

Get ready for spring with these local chocolate makers who are going all out for Easter this year, delivering to your doorstep.

Easter themed goodies from Bish Bash Bake - Credit: Bish Bash Bake

Bish Bash Bake, Chedburgh

Choose from two different Easter themed boxes this springtime – both filled with an array of sweet, seasonal treats. Option one features two Mini Egg cookie cups with chocolate ganache filling, two Crème Egg topped chocolate cupcakes and two orange Malteser bunny-topped chocolate fudge brownies, and costs £11.50.

Alternatively, the £14 scotch egg box comes with one of the following – a caramel egg brownie, an Oreo egg brownie, a Crème Egg brownie and a Lindor egg brownie. All orders will be available for collection from Chedburgh on Saturday April 3, or deliveries will be available around Bury St Edmunds between 5pm and 7pm that same day for £1.50. To find out more visit www.bishbashbake.co.uk or call 07919 591365.

Lifetime of Chocolate's decadent beehive themed Easter egg - Credit: Lifetime of Chocolate

Lifetime of Chocolate, Honingham

For anyone in Norfolk looking to get their hands on finely crafted chocolate this Easter, Lifetime of Chocolate is your one-stop-shop. This year, customers can order one of its honeycomb eggs for £17. Available in either milk chocolate or vegan-friendly dark chocolate, this 500g egg is filled with homemade honeycomb coated in chocolate. Delivery is free for orders over £25. To place an order, visit www.lifetimeofchocolate.com

A Biscoff cheesecake filled Easter egg half - Credit: Sweet William's Bakery

Sweet William’s Bakery, Ipswich

Taking orders from this Friday, Sweet William’s Bakery has put a spin on the classic afternoon tea with its Easter chocolate cream tea. Included are two decorated brownies, two Biscoff cheesecake filled Easter egg halves, and two large chocolate scones with clotted cream, Cadbury’s chocolate spread and raspberry jam. It costs £16 for two, or £9 for one. Delivery is available to those in Ipswich and surrounding areas. To place an order or to find out more, visit www.facebook.com/Sweet-Williams-Bakery-101684981717407

A loaded Creme Egg Krispie slab - Credit: Krispie Crazy

Krispie Crazy, Attleborough

Treats available from Krispie Crazy this Easter include £10 Krispie-filled Easter eggs, and loaded Easter Krispie slabs starting from £8. Orders will be shipped via First Class post. To find out more, visit www.etsy.com/uk/shop/KrispieCrazy

Chocolate bunnies and eggs from Harris and James - Credit: Harris and James

Harris and James, Beccles

Just in time for spring, Harris and James has brought out a range of Easter chocolates, created using ethically-sourced cocoa. Featured in its collection are Easter eggs made from Ecuadorian cocoa beans (available in milk chocolate, white chocolate, dark chocolate, salted caramel, and caramelised white), chocolate bunnies and hens. The last day to place an order in time for Easter is end of play Tuesday 30 March, and delivery is available nationwide. To find out more, call 01502 713277 or visit www.harrisandjames.com

Chocolate 'scotch eggs' - Credit: Suffolk N Good

Suffolk N Good, Kentford

Satisfy your sweet tooth with Suffolk N Good’s handmade chocolate scotch eggs. A box of four includes two Crème Egg scotch eggs, one Oreo and one caramel. They can also be made gluten-free. It’s £20 for first class signed for delivery, or £15 for collection. The last day to order in time for Easter is Thursday April 1 for collection, or Monday March 29 for postal deliveries. To find out more, call 07932 165830.

Artisanal chocolate Easter eggs - Credit: Emporium Norwich

Emporium Norwich, Norwich

Purveyors of Brazilian sweets and treats, this artisanal chocolate maker has a number of goodies available for Easter this year – including its 5 O’clock Collection Easter Egg. The decadent egg is comprised of one of three tea-infused easter egg shells, filled with five mini half eggs.

In addition, also available is the Royalty Chocolate gift box. For £13.50, you can enjoy nine chocolate cups filled with Brigadeiro of tea and topped with a mini half egg. Orders are available for collection from the NR5 area. Alternatively, they will be sent via Hermes courier. Orders will be accepted until noon on March 30. To find out more, call 07543 230155 or visit www.emporiumnorwich.co.uk

The Welly Boot Bakery, Holkham

This north Norfolk bakery is serving a number of springtime treats available for collection or delivery. Starting from £25, why not tuck into a freshly-baked carrot or vanilla sponge cake, decorated with buttercream and Mini Eggs that serves either five, eight or ten people.

Also available are Easter brownie and blondie bars for £5 each, and Creme Egg ‘scotch eggs’. Delivery is available around North Norfolk, or customers can collect from the bakery in Holkham. Postal options are also available on some treats. To place an order, visit www.wellybootbakery.com

A marshmallow filled Easter egg from Mallow Groove - Credit: Mallow Groove

Mallow Groove, Ipswich

Ipswich-based Mallow Groove specialises in all things gooey and good – and has a number of marshmallow treats just in time for Easter. Goodies on its menu include the popular Crème Egg mallow filled half Easter Egg that comes topped with Mini Eggs, and six Crème Egg marshmallows for £4.50. Delivery is available nationwide. To find out more, visit www.mallowgroove.co.uk

Kael’s Cupcakes, Swaffham

Norfolk-based Kael’s Cupcakes has added an array of Easter treats to its offering – available for collection, delivered locally or sent via post. Its special Easter treat box for two features Mini Egg brownie bites, chick-shaped shortbread, two cupcakes, two chocolate stirrers and chocolate covered strawberries – all for £15. Mini Egg brownie slices are available at £2 per slice, and chocolate scotch eggs are three for £10 or £4 each. To find out more, call 07747 611953.

Chocolate bunnies - Credit: Cocoa Mama

Cocoa Mama, Eye

Putting on an egg-cellent display for Easter this year is Cocoa Mama, a luxury chocolatier based in the heart of East Anglia. This year, it has chocolate bunnies available for £5.95, handpainted Easter eggs filled with honeycomb for £7.95 and handcrafted Mini Egg Easter bars for £4.55. Delivery is available nationwide. To find out more, visit www.cocoamama.co.uk or call 01379 870688.

Gnaw, Norwich

Go all out and have a decadent Easter this year with one of Gnaw’s cracked egg hot chocolate bombs. Simply place the egg into a mug, pour hot milk over it and watch as marshmallows float to the top.

Alternatively, surprise a friend or family member with a handcrafted Easter letterbox chocolate – available in a number of flavours and vegan-friendly varieties including crunchy peanut butter milk chocolate, raspberry crisp dark chocolate and fudge crunch milk chocolate. The last day for Easter deliveries is Monday March 29 by courier. To place an order or to find out more, visit www.gnawchocolate.co.uk or call 01603 501518.

Katering 4 U, Fakenham

Surprise a loved one this year with an Easter goodie box from Fakenham-based Katering 4 U. For £12, you will receive two Easter themed cupcakes, two pieces of rocky road, two ‘choc-straw-mallows' and an assortment of other chocolate and sweet Easter treats. It is available between March 29 and April 11.

Collection is available from Fakenham, and deliveries are free to anyone local to Fakenham. Deliveries can be made further afield to anyone within a 15-miles radius of the north Norfolk coast. To place an order or to find out more, call 07990 743766 or visit www.facebook.com/Katering4U