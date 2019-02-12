Car with slick tyres stopped

The driver of a car with illegal slick tyres told police that he had let them become so worn because he could not afford to get new ones.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the silver Ford Focus vehicle on Tuesday, February 12 due to the way the car was being driven.

Worn tyres are said to be particularly dangerous in the wet, because a tyre’s tread can disperse water and help the car stay on the road.

The maximum punishment per tyre is £2,500 and three penalty points on a driving licence - meaning someone could lose their licence is all four tyres are illegal.