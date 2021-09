Published: 8:58 AM September 1, 2021

The vehicle overturned in Normandy Avenue, Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A person was rescued from a car which overturned and ended up on its side after a crash.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash in Normandy Avenue, Colchester at around 9pm on Tuesday.

The casualty was freed from the vehicle by 9.30pm.

The extent of the casualty's injuries are not known.