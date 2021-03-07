Gallery

Published: 12:32 PM March 7, 2021

Nowton park in Bury St Edmunds saw a flurry of people through the weekend as the daffodils start to bloom - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The daffodils are blooming in Nowton Park heralding the arrival of spring and the end of what has been a particularly gloomy winter.

Walkers were out in force at the Bury St Edmunds park on Saturday taking in the glorious swathes of sunshine yellow daffodils that have burst into flower over the past week.

The bright flowers are a welcome sight after a winter which many of us are keen to put behind us.

From tomorrow, people will be allowed to meet up with one person from outside their household to socialise in a public places, such as a park.

Currently you can only meet with someone for one on one exercise and the new rules will signal the start of lockdown easing and freedom returning as children head back to school.

By the end of the month, it is expected that people will be allowed to meet up in groups of six outdoors, in both public places and private gardens.

