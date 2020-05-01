Police report driver speeding at 67mph in 30 zone in ‘appalling’ conditions
PUBLISHED: 08:18 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:18 01 May 2020
A Suffolk motorist has been reported by police after allegedly driving at more than double the speed limit in a 30mph zone in ‘appalling’ wet conditions.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said on Twitter a driver in Bury St Edmunds had been recorded speeding at 67mph by officers at around 4.15pm on Thursday.
However, the speed limit on the Moreton Hall estate, where the alleged offence happened, is just 30mph.
Police described the incident as “appalling” and “unacceptable” given the heavy rain on Thursday.
