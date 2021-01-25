Haverhill man named as victim in fatal Cambridgeshire crash
Published: 6:01 PM January 25, 2021
- Credit: IAN BURT
A 50-year-old man from Haverhill has died after being involved in a collision with a van in Cambridgeshire.
Police were called to the scene of the collision on the A1307, near Haverhill, which involved a pedestrian and a Ford Transit van last Thursday.
The pedestrian, who has now been named as Stephen Bacon, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was unhurt.
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the incident, to come forward.
Those with information are asked to call Cambridgeshire Police on 101, quoting incident 391 of January 21.
