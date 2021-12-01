A family from Stowmarket will be carrying on the tradition of lighting up their house for Christmas - in memory of their mother who died suddenly at the age of 46.

The Scott family, who live in Bury Road, decorate their house with thousands of Christmas lights to not only celebrate what was their mum's favourite time of year - but also raise money for charity.

Lorraine Scott from Stowmarket died in 2017, her family put on a Christmas light display at their home in her memory every year - Credit: Scott Family

Describing his mother, who died two weeks after his 18th birthday, after suffering a pulmonary embolism, Daniel Scott, 22, said: "My mum was a a wonderful person, she never put herself first.

"She was disabled in the years leading up to her death but that never stopped her, no matter how much pain she was in she would always come and collect us from school."

The angel in the display represents Lorraine Scott - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lorraine Scott, a mother of five, died unexpectedly in 2017. Mr Scott said: "For as long as I can remember we have had had lights on the house, I have carried it on and brought it into the modern times.

"There were so many reasons my mum loved Christmas: she loved the decorations, she loved spending time with the family and all the build up and the music - the music was one of her favourite things.

The Scotty Lights display in Stowmarket is set up by Daniel Scott and his family every Christmas - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"We always get feedback that the lights are amazing, we do it to remind us of the spirit of my mum."

"It means a lot because my mum never got to see the lights and she would have loved it, she would have adored it."

"We have an angel in the middle of the display to symbolise the angel my mother was," he added.

Mr Scott, is a software engineer and puts his skills to good use setting up thousands of LED Christmas lights so they synchronise to Christmas songs - and family favourites like Baby Shark.

Visitors to the display can make a donation to the East Anglian Air Ambulance either in a collection pot or using a QR code.

John, Daniel, Emma, Sophie and Jonathon Scott with their light display in memory of Lorraine Scott who died in 2017 - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Scott said: "We've chosen the East Anglian Air Ambulance to raise money for as it was one of the charities my mum had a strong belief in, regularly donating to them each month."

This the family will also be remembering his grandmother Eileen Tydeman who died in October - she also used to cover her house in Christmas lights each year to raise money for the same charity.

The Scott family with the angel that represents Lorraine in the display - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The lights at the house in Bury Road will be switched on each day throughout Christmas until January 1.

On Fridays and Saturdays the lights are switched on between 4pm -10pm and will also be on every other day between 4pm and 9pm.

You can also donate on the website - scottylights.com.