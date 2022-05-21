News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Charity football match in memory of 'role model' 37-year-old Westhall man

William Warnes

Published: 6:00 AM May 21, 2022
Westley Foster and his two children

'Family man' Westley Foster tragically passed away in 2018 at the age of 37 - Credit: Trudi Foster

Friends and family will pull on their football boots in memory of a "friendly and funny" dad of two. 

A charity football match for Westley Foster, from Westhall, will take place on June 4.

Mr Foster, affectionately known as 'Wez', died from a grade four glioblastoma brain tumour in 2018 at the age of 37.

He left behind a wife, Trudi Foster, and two young children.

Trudi said: "He was the nicest person you'll ever meet. He was friendly funny, good character. Everyone liked him."

He was a brilliant dad. You couldn't wish for a better one."

Family portrait of Westley, Trudi and their two children smiling

- Credit: Trudi Foster

His mother, Susan, said: "He was very popular. He was kind, very fun to be around.

"He was very much a family man. He was a son and a friend. I miss him dearly."

Sam Jefford was a close friend to Wez, with the pair both playing for Westhall 07 football team. He is one of the co-organisers of the charity event.

He said: "Wez was one of the boys, if not the boy. A huge amount of the players looked up to him as a role model. He was a lovely lad and he's hugely missed by so many."

One year after Wez's passing, his father, Derek, described by Sam as "extremely well known and thought of by all", died aged 68 after developing a brain tumour.

"Wez was very close to his dad", said Susan. "Losing both of them was like having a big hole taken out of us."

The charity football match was initially scheduled for 2019, but was delayed as a result of Derek's passing. With the subsequent Covid-19 pandemic, 2022 is the first opportunity the organisers have had to finally make it happen.

All proceeds raised from the match will be donated to The Brain Tumour Charity.

Speaking on the match, Susan said: "It brings happy memories back of him. It's really nice of them to do that."

Teams will be comprised of old players from the Westhall 07 team, friends and other members of the community. 

Alongside the match, other activities, including a raffle, live music and a hog roast will be a part of the event. 

