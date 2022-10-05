'His pictures speak for themselves': Renowned photographer dies aged 74

The "godfather of photojournalism" who made his home in east Suffolk died at the weekend at the age of 74.

Eamonn McCabe was a celebrated photojournalist who photographed everybody from Diego Maradona to the pope.

According to the Guardian, he died suddenly at home in Suffolk on Sunday.

Eamonn McCabe relaxes at home was described as the "godfather of photojournalism". - Credit: SIMON PARKER

Writing on Twitter, his wife Rebecca Smithers, a former Guardian journalist, said: "So proud of my lovely husband and everything he achieved."

Largely self-taught, McCabe began his career working as a photographer for local newspapers, before moving to join The Observer as a sports photographer in 1976. While there he was crowned sports photographer of the year a record four times and covered three Olympics.

In 1985 he was in Brussels photographing the European Cup final between Juventus and Liverpool when 39 fans died in the Heysel Stadium disaster.

His photographs of Juventus fans desperately trying to escape the crush saw him named news photographer of the year.

He later described the experience as taking him "from being a sports photographer to a news photographer".

Eamonn McCabe at home in Saxmundham. - Credit: Simon Parker

Then, in 1988 he became picture editor at the Guardian.

Fiona Shields, the Guardian’s head of photography, described McCabe as “the godfather of photojournalism” in the newspaper's obituary.

She added: “He really set a standard and left a legacy that we all follow and are really proud to follow. He was also an incredibly kind person with amazing good humour. He was always full of anecdotes and warmth.”

In 2001 he left to freelance, with a particular focus on arts portraits. Several images he took during this period are now in the National Portrait Gallery.

He lived in Saxmundham, and in 2011 became a senior visiting fellow at the University of Suffolk. He held this post until 2020.

At the University of Suffolk he taught and lectured. His colleagues remembered him for his anecdotes and his generosity to students and others.

Photographer Eamonn McCabe in his robes before receiving an honorary degree from the University of East Anglia. - Credit: ARCHANT

Geoff Buono, photography course leader at the University of Suffolk, said: "One of the first times we met he came to do a presentation and he had a slide carousel of pictures he's taken. On it he had pictures of Nick Cave, Al Pacino, he had sports photography – he had everything. And he did it all so well.

"He had a massive impact in how sports photography was made – with beautiful pictures, not just action shots – and then he redefined himself as a brilliant portrait photographer as well.

"But he was so humble, you almost had to tease this all out of him.

"He was a very generous, kind man. I never heard anyone say a bad word about him.

"And his pictures speak for themselves," Mr Buono added.

Eammon McCabe was picture editor at the Guardian. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN



