Keen golfer's 72-hole challenge in memory of 'bubbly' sister

A keen golfer from Sudbury has completed a 16-hour golf marathon in memory of his "incredible" and "bubbly sister".

Chris Coates, 36, played four rounds of golf at Newton Green Golf Club starting at 5am and finishing at 9pm on Saturday, July 2.

He has raised over £2,000 for the St Nicholas Hospice in Bury St Edmunds in memory of his sister.

Chris' sister Jane Benson was diagnosed with liver cancer in October 2021 and sadly passed away on Wednesday, May 25 2022.

Chris said: "My amazing sister was an incredible woman. With her intoxicating laugh and bubbly personality, she lit up every room she was in. Words cannot explain how dearly she will be missed."

On Saturday, July 2, Chris completed four rounds of golf, which equates to 72 holes and 16 miles.

Each round he played was with a separate group of friends, some of which set him comedic fundraising tasks to complete, such as receiving £5 for every ditch he hit and 5p for every time he hit the ball.

He also made a personal challenge of making it "as hard as possible" by carrying his clubs around himself.

Chris said: "I was an absolute state by the end of the four rounds. I almost had to be carried off the pitch."

Chris attributed the £2,000 he raised to the help and support he received from the community, including his two helpers on the day, Sean Seddon and one of Jane's sons Alex Benson.

His golfing mission was live-streamed on Facebook and shown on a television in his father's guest house in Lincolnshire.

He also received donations from other golfers at Newton Green Golf Club and from a hog roast fundraiser at Mablethorpe fire station.

Though Chris did not have the opportunity to visit Jane in the time she spent with St Nicolas Hospice, his mother Julie Park said "the love and care they gave to Jane until the end was amazing".

Chris added: "If there is any way I can repay and thank them for everything they did for my sister, my family and so many more, I will."

He will be leaving his JustGiving page open until Saturday, July 16 for any further donations to St Nicholas' Hospice.