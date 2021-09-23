Family of hairdresser, 17, who died in her sleep 'overwhelmed' by tributes

Published: 1:30 PM September 23, 2021 Updated: 2:21 PM September 23, 2021

Maddy Campbell's family say they have been 'humbled' by an outpouring of tributes following her death - Credit: Maddy Campbell's family

A heartbroken family left "completely in shock" after a healthy 17-year-old hairdresser unexpectedly died in her sleep say they have been overwhelmed by an incredible outpouring of tributes to their amazing young girl.

Maddy Campbell's family said they were left "absolutely devastated" after the Colchester teenager did not wake up on the morning of September 14.

They are mystified as to what caused the death of a "healthy young lady who had everything in front of her", with a post-mortem examination proving to be inconclusive and more tests due to be carried out.

Maddy Campbell, who has died aged 17, had just started her career as a apprentice hairdresser at Lipstick and Locks - Credit: Maddy Campbell's family

But although mum Kelly Campbell said there is now a "huge void" in their lives, relatives have been "completely overwhelmed" by a flood of heartfelt tributes.

"She was on her own little path, having her own life," said Kelly

"It has been lovely to hear what a lovely young woman she was becoming."

Maddy was born and raised in Colchester, attending Copford Primary School and Honywood School, in Coggeshall.

"She'd always wanted to be a hairdresser since she was little," said Kelly.

Maddy Campbell, pictured here with her mum Kelly, as been described as someone 'desperate to live life to the fullest' - Credit: Maddy Campbell's family

"She just loved how it made everyone feel good. I think she loved chatting to people and making them feel better about themselves."

Having worked on Saturdays at Cutters, in Halstead, while still at school, she became an apprentice hairdresser at Lipstick and Locks in Sudbury last year.

Owner Abi Cutter soon discovered Maddy had a talent for make-up, quickly establishing her own client base and even progressing to do her first weddings earlier this year.

"Lipstick and Locks embraced her creativity and she loved it," Kelly said.

"She found her second family there and really fitted in. She wanted to be there all the time.

Maddy Campbell, pictured here with her work colleague Kelsey, has been described as someone with an 'amazing amount of confidence' who had already achieved a lot in her short career - Credit: Maddy Campbell's family

"Her next step was to get qualified. She was desperate to go to Ibiza and do hair and make-up there.

"Ultimately, she wanted to open her own salon and be as successful as Abi.

"She always wanted to be the best she could be at something."

Kelly said that Maddy's life was characterised by an incredible generosity and kindness to others, alongside a zest for living life to the fullest.

"She was a person who was always thoughtful," Kelly said.

Maddy Campbell's family say her unexpected death leaves a 'huge void' in their lives - Credit: Maddy Campbell's family

"She would go to my mum's every week to do her hair, just to keep in touch with her.

"She took time out for everyone. Anyone she could help, she would. That's why I think everyone has been so moved by the fact she is not here.

"She had an amazing amount of confidence.

"What she achieved in her short time is pretty amazing - a lot of 17-year-olds have only just started going back to college and haven't been able to experience life.

"She was actually quite modest and actually didn’t realise how talented or lovely she was.

"She was desperate to live life to the fullest. Every event she was invited to, she would never say no. She wanted to be there and she wanted to have as much fun as possible."

Of Maddy's death, Kelly said: "We will never get over this. It is heartbreaking. She's always going to leave a massive hole in our lives.

"We can't imagine life without her. It feels like we've got a huge void in all our lives.

"However, we have been so humbled by everyone's thoughts at such a horrible time. We have been grateful for the outpouring of support from family and friends.

"We have been completely overwhelmed by people who've reached out to us with their stories of her."

Maddy's funeral is due to take place in October.

She leaves behind her parents and her sisters Tori, Summer, 16 and Darcy, 11.