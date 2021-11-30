Forest ride in memory of 'lively character' and popular mountain biker

A memorial ride for Jason Nunn will take place in Thetford Forest at the weekend - Credit: Family photo

A special memorial event will take place at the weekend to celebrate the life of a popular mountain biker who died while out riding in Thetford Forest.

Jason Nunn, 48, from Thetford, who was a member of the HKR XC Team, suffered a cardiac arrest during a ride on Saturday, November 13.

Now club members are planning a ride in his memory through the forest on Sunday, December 5, starting at 10am.

The memorial ride will raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance after paramedics from the service treated Mr Nunn at the scene.

More than £4,200 has already been raised through a Just Giving page.

Chris Harley, from the HKR XC Team, who is organising the memorial event, said the ride has gained a lot of support from the mountain biking community.

"Jason joined our team around 2014 and we became mates," he said.

"He was quite a lively character. Once met, never forgotten.

"The mountain bike community has gone pretty quiet since lockdown but out of nowhere, this tragic thing has brought a lot of people together.

"We got a donation yesterday from King's Lynn Mountain Bike Club and they gave us a £1,000 donation.

"The ride started out quite small but it's now turned into something a lot bigger than that."

Mr Harley said representatives from the East Anglian Air Ambulance will be at the event for a presentation along with members of Mr Nunn's family.

It is planned that his wife, Kim Nunn, will make a speech while Mr Nunn's dad will lead the riders out on the day.

Memorial number plate boards for riders are also being made for the event and will feature a picture of him.

The ride may also become an annual event in the future.

"We want to make it quite the event to celebrate his life," Mr Harley added.

"Off the back of it the Forestry are now interested in doing a memorial ride under Jason's name every year.

"It's ended up bigger a lot bigger than we expected in a really positive way."

For more information about the event, see the Facebook page here.



