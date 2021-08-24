'Generous' grandfather who made 'significant contribution' to Suffolk dies

Published: 7:00 PM August 24, 2021

Tributes have been paid to Philip Atkinson, a former treasurer at Suffolk County Council - Credit: The Atkinson family

A "kind and generous" grandfather-of-five who made a "significant contribution" to the lives of Suffolk people as a council treasurer has died aged 82.

Father-of-three Philip Atkinson, who was married to his devoted wife Betty for more than 50 years, moved to Suffolk in 1973 to take up the role of deputy county treasurer.

He was promoted to county treasurer in 1985 and retired in 1999 as Suffolk County Council's director of finance.

Nicola Beach, chief executive of Suffolk County Council, said he would be "remembered with affection and respect" for the way he managed the books on behalf of county residents.

But to his son Rob Atkinson, he was known as a "very kind, gentle and generous man" who was a loving father and stalwart of the East Bergholt community, where the family lived.

Philip Atkinson with his wife Betty - Credit: The Atkinson family

When not working, Philip Atkinson was an Ipswich Town fan and devoted his time to helping his church and East Bergholt's twinning committee, as well as Christian development charity New Dawn India.

"We have a lot of fantastic memories growing up in East Bergholt," said Rob Atkinson.

"He was satisfied helping people and always tried to do whatever was needed."

Philip Atkinson was well-respected nationally for his skills, serving as president of the Society of County Treasurers between 1995 and 1996.

Philip Atkinson retired from Suffolk County Council in 1999 - Credit: The Atkinson family

Mrs Beach said: "He made a significant contribution to the lives of Suffolk residents with his management of the county council’s finances.

"He was well-respected nationally and spoke up for local government in negotiations with government.”

Philip Atkinson died on August 6.

His funeral will take place at Seven Hills Crematorium at 10.30am on August 25.

A life celebration will take place at Capel St Mary Methodist Church at 2.30pm on the same day.