Plaque put on Kyle's bench to help people with mental health

A plaque has been put up in Felixstowe on the bench dedicated to Kyle Donnelly who died by suicide, to help with people's mental health in an initiative by Netflix and Calm. Tom Bull-Jacobs with the bench. Inset Ricky Gervais - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND/Netflix/CALM

A plaque has been put on a bench dedicated to an "energetic and cheeky" teenager to help with people's mental health.

Eleven years ago, Kyle Donnelly, from Trimley St Martin, died by suicide at the age of just 18.

Tom Bull-Jacobs paid tribute to his best friend, saying: "Kyle was larger than life.

Friends gather around the bench 11-years-ago, at The Grove, Felixstowe, dedicated to mate Kyle Donnelly who died suddenly aged just 18. They are, left to right, Matt Soper, Andrew Douglas, Tom Bell-Jacobs, Dan Smith, Matt Mackenzie and Peter Finegan. - Credit: Andrew Partridge

"He made everyone's lives better with his energy and cheekiness, we did everything together. He was part of the family.

"I miss him each and every day."

In the hit Netflix show, 'After Life', written by and starring comedian Ricky Gervais, his character Tony is often seen sitting on a bench, where he confides in Anne, as they have both experienced grief.

Netflix Show 'After Life' got advice from CALM. Ricky Gervais with a bench used for people to talk about mental health - Credit: Netflix/CALM

As this is such a pivotal part of the show, mental health charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), decided to put plaques on benches around the UK to get people talking about mental health.

According to Mind, approximately one in four people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year.

Last year, 125,000 people used CALM's service, which offered them life-saving support.

Tom Bull-Jacobs with the bench and plaque in The Grove in Felixstowe - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Tom said: "I wanted to buy a bench to put at The Grove in Felixstowe where we used to play football as kids.

"I decided to ask CALM if they would donate a plaque for Kyle's bench and I would like to thank them for kindly obliging.

"Talking is such an important first step. I hope the plaque and the bench will help just one person, whether that's in a time of need or just to raise awareness."

Those who visit a bench with a plaque on will be able to access resources from CALM via a unique QR code with the wording “Life can be tough, but there’s always hope."

The plaque has been put on the bench in Felixstowe - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Simon Gunning, chief executive officer for CALM said: “Park benches provide opportunities to reflect, talk to someone, sit shoulder to shoulder with someone and get things off your chest.

"That is why we’re delighted to team up with Netflix to put benches in parks across the country."

Ricky Gervais said: “We hope the benches will create a lasting legacy for After Life, as well as become a place for people to visit, and we are thrilled to be associated with CALM and the great work they do.”