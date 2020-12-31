'Greatly missed by all' – Further tributes paid to Suffolk's coronavirus victims

Published: 7:00 PM December 31, 2020

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to four coronavirus victims from Suffolk - Credit: Archant

More than 700 people from Suffolk have died this year after contracting coronavirus. Here, we remember some of those who lost their lives.

Sue Lockett, from Felixstowe died in November - Credit: Steph Lockett

Sue Lockett

Felixstowe grandmother-of-two Sue, 59, died with her beloved cat Lilly by her side in November.

Wife to Trevor and mum to James and Steph, Mrs Lockett lived her life to the full and has left a "huge gap" in the lives of those she knew and loved.

Her daughter, Steph, said: "Sue lived life to the full and loved going on holidays with her husband, son, daughter and grandchildren.

You may also want to watch:

"She also loved her ragdoll cat Lilly who slept beside her until her last breathe at home.

"Sue did have health conditions but kept very strong throughout, and she would always say 'I don’t want to be a burden to anyone’. Even until her last breath, she never complained she was in any pain and passed away peacefully in her sleep.

"She was the best mum, nanna, wife, sister and auntie anyone could of asked for – and has left a huge gap in everyone’s life."

California Bowls Club member Raymond Paternoster died in April - Credit: Janet Paternoster

Raymond Paternoster

A husband for 60 years and a much-loved member of the California Bowls Club, Ipswich great-grandfather Raymond Paternoster, 78, died at Ipswich Hospital in April after testing positive for the virus.

His wife, Janet, said in tribute: "I was married to Ray for 60 years, he was dad to Wendy, Susan; grandad to Jenna, Joshua, Lily, Lois, and Cameron; and great grandad to Finley and Ruben.

"He is greatly missed by all."

A notice from the bowls club chairman John Calver added: "We offer our deepest sympathies to Janet Paternoster and family, following the sad news of husband Ray's passing."

Pat Bewley was one of the first people in Suffolk to die after contracting Covid-19 - Credit: Archant

Patrick Bewley

Former Stowupland scout leader Patrick "Pat" Bewley, 80, was one of the first people in Suffolk to die after contracting Covid-19.

The grandfather-of-six, and beloved husband to Beryl, was admitted to West Suffolk Hospital in March and died after a short battle against the illness.

His son, Paul, called on Suffolk to look out for one another in the wake of his death.

He added: “He was kind, loving and popular man.

“He always put others first and he was very well liked.

“He was a scout leader for a number of years, and he was just a really nice warm and gentle man.”

Former Ravenswood Community Primary School dinner lady Linda Keevil died in November - Credit: Marina Keevil

Linda Keevil

Ravenswood Community Primary School dinner lady Linda, 65, leaves behind her six sisters and two brothers.

The mother to Michael and Jamie, and grandmother to Jayden and Tia died in November after contracting the virus.

Her sister Marina said her "bossy and funny" sister is deeply missed by all.

She added: "Linda was loved by her six sisters and two brothers, and was the life and soul of parties.

"She loved riding her bike to work and was deeply loved by so many people.

"She was loved by many children from her dinner lady job at Ravenswood school."

This newspaper is continuing to pay tribute to the lives lost to the coronavirus pandemic. To submit a tribute to your loved one, click here.



