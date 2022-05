The inquest into the death of Daniel Boxwell was opened at Suffolk Coroners Court - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk man collapsed and died after drinking alcohol and taking drugs at a friend’s home, an inquest opening has heard.

Daniel Boxwell, 36, from Needham Market, had been drinking all day when he fell to the floor just after midnight on December 19.

Paramedics attended the Ipswich address, but found that he was unresponsive.

The inquest at Suffolk Coroner's Court on Friday was adjourned until August 5.