Pay tribute to the loved ones you have lost

We would like to help you honour your loved ones lost over the past year in Suffolk - Credit: Brett Sayles/Pexels

As the year draws to a close, the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star are inviting families to remember loved ones sadly lost over the past 12 months.

We want to give you an opportunity to share their stories with the community they lived in.

The past year has been a difficult time for everyone as we have lived through the pandemic, with more than 1,500 people in Suffolk having died after contracting Covid-19, plus thousands of others who had died of other causes.

Behind each number is a life taken too soon, and a heart-broken family left in mourning. To make it worse, family and friends have not always been able to say a proper farewell with strict restrictions on funeral numbers during most of this year.

Following on from this challenging time we want to commemorate the lives of those who have died over the past year, to share their stories - from where they started in life to their greatest achievements.

Every story is an important one and we would like to hear it.

To submit your own tribute, please complete this Google Form and one of our journalists will be in touch.