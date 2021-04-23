Family's tribute to 'always smiling' Jack after tragic death aged 27

Published: 10:20 AM April 23, 2021

Jack Last enjoyed going on adventures and keeping active. - Credit: Last family

A 27-year-old man from Stowmarket who "made everyone happy and was always smiling" has tragically died just three weeks after having the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine — with his devastated family seeking answers.

Jack Last has been described by his older sister Jaz as having a "unique connection with everyone", following his sudden death on Tuesday, April 20.

Jack, who recently bought a house in Stonham, went to A&E at West Suffolk Hospital on Friday, April 9 after suddenly experiencing headaches.

Jack Last pictured with his nephew Reggie, who he loved dearly. - Credit: Last family

His condition deteriorated and he was transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital where he rapidly declined and sadly died on April 20.

An inquest is due to be held to establish how he died.

His sister said Jack was not believed to have any underlying health conditions and described him as being as "fit as ever", adding he was unsure why he was invited in to have the vaccine in the first place.

New UK guidance was issued on April 7 recommending that people aged 18 to 29 should be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said there is a possible link between the AstraZeneca jab and “extremely rare” blood clots.

The 27-year-old grew up in Dagworth with his parents and sister and attended Stowupland High School before training as an agricultural service engineer at Claas in Saxham.

Jack Last pictured in New Zealand. The 27-year-old tragically died at Addenbrooke's Hospital just three weeks after having the Covid vaccine. - Credit: Last family

He met his friend Simeon, who he then left Claas to work at Finnings Cat with, as a field service engineer.

At the age of 18 he got his Private Pilot's Licence and regularly flew around East Anglia and beyond, with Jaz adding: "he would always tell us to look for him in the sky".

"He did so much with his life," said Jaz.

"Everything you did with Jack was so much better just because he was there.

"He was always laughing and smiling, and he was an amazing uncle to my son Reggie who he adored."

Jack Last, aged 27, has sadly died at Addenbrooke's Hospital. - Credit: Last family

Throughout his life, Jack enjoyed keeping active and one of his main passions was skiing, venturing on a number of holidays on the slopes in France with his dad.

In 2015 he worked for Claas in New Zealand for six months, and spent time exploring the island.

His family say he managed to fit in so much into his time there, including canoeing, canyoning, going in a shark cage, bungee jumping, the world’s longest zip wire, and he saw ACDC live.

In 2018 Jack got his US Pilot's Licence and travelled to California, where he flew over the Golden Gate Bridge, past the Hollywood sign and over the deserts. - Credit: Last family

A year later he travelled to Antarctica with the British Antarctic Survey, driving a traverse system across the most remote areas and dropping off scientific equipment.

In 2018 he got his US Pilot's Licence and travelled to California, where he flew over the Golden Gate Bridge, past the Hollywood sign and over the deserts.

He also enjoyed riding his motorbike, off-roading with his dad, scuba diving, rock climbing, camping and taking his family on extremely long walks, explained Jaz.

Jack Last has sadly died at the age of 27. - Credit: Last family

He went on lots of holidays with friends, including more motorbiking trips and taking a very old Volvo around Europe.

Jaz said his family and friends will remember Jack for how he always made them laugh with his witty sense of humour and how he made everyone feel happy to be with him.

"He was the best brother I could have ever asked for, and I will really miss him," said Jaz.

"We are all devastated and are not sure what we are going to do without him."