Tributes to 'brave, intelligent' Suffolk man after climbing tragedy

Tributes have been paid to Andy Hansler, a member of Ipswich Mountaineering Club. Picture: SUBMITTED - Credit: THE HANSLER FAMILY/CAROLINE MERRIMAN

Tributes have been paid to a ‘brave, intelligent and caring’ Ipswich man who had many talents and conquered a fear of heights to pursue his love of climbing.

Andy Hansler, 54, had many passions in life, but his favourite pastime was climbing, as he was a member of Ipswich Mountaineering Club (IMC) and enjoyed everything from winter climbing to bouldering.

He died pursuing his first love on January 21 following a fall during a climbing trip to the Lake District with a small group of friends from the IMC.

His niece Tam Hansler said one of her uncle’s greatest achievements was climbing a gritstone escarpment at Froggatt Edge in Derbyshire with his partner and soulmate Caroline Merriman, which is considered one of the harder challenges for experienced climbers.

In addition, the much-travelled former Chantry High School pupil also visited Base Camp at Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, in 2005.

He has also participated in endurance events, such as Ironman competitions in Lanzarote and Bolton, as well as endurance coastal trials.

Andy Hansler during one of his climbs. Picture: SUBMITTED - Credit: THE HANSLER FAMILY/CAROLINE MERRIMAN

He left school with O-levels in Advanced Physics and Advanced Maths and gained a Business and Technology Education Council (BTEC) distinction in Computer Aided Draughting and a pass for a BTEC national diploma in General Art and Design from Suffolk College.

He worked as a technician for Hewlett Packard and in roles with HM Revenue and Customs.

The Star Wars fan had many talents, including artist, musician - a drummer in heavy metal bands - and builder of model tanks, while he also had an interest in nature, animals, travel and history.

Andy Hansler, who died during a fall in the Lake District. Picture: SUBMITTED - Credit: THE HANSLER FAMILY/CAROLINE MERRIMAN

Ms Hansler said he used to treat her like his daughter, adding: “He was a brave, intelligent, kind, caring and thoughtful human – I owe so much of who I am to his parentage and influence over me, so much of who I am is because he taught me to be myself and see the beauty in the little things.

“There is an Andy-shaped hole missing from a lot of people’s lives and it will never be filled. Since he passed, I have had so many people reach out to me and share stories of how he shaped their lives too, he was a massive influence over so many.

“He always had time to help and teach those who needed it, and his happy and excitable personality shone through in all aspects of his life. My uncle was the most intelligent and interesting man I ever knew, I always trusted his judgment and will always look up to the man he was.”

He lived in Bury St Edmunds with Caroline, who has been devastated by his death and described how 'well-loved he was and still is' by all who knew him.

He has three brothers - Neville, Brian and Paul - and sister Sandra and was the youngest child of Poppy Hansler, who died a few years ago.

His funeral will be held at Seven Hills Crematorium on Wednesday February 23 at 1.30pm.

To pay tribute to Mr Hansler, visit https://andrewhansler.muchloved.com