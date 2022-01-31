A farmer has paid tribute to his "caring" and "selfless" wife who died after having bowel cancer - and is continuing to raise awareness of the disease.

Mother-of-two Lisa Frost, 43, from Stanton in west Suffolk, passed away on December 19, 2021, after bowel cancer spread to her liver.

Her husband Dan, 42, a farmer and HGV driver, has raised more than £10,000 for Bowel Research UK by taking part in the Brighton and London marathons last year and through the 2021 Bardwell Tractor Run.

Dan and Lisa Frost at a Thetford Forest gig - Credit: Lisa Frost

He described Lisa, mother to Amber, eight, and James, 14, as "strong-willed, selfless, caring" and she would always go "above and beyond" to make sure her two adored children were comfortable.

He added: "With Lisa, there were never any strangers. She would make friends with anyone. That's how she looked upon life. She would always be kind and polite to anybody really."

Lisa, who worked at Greene King, had been suffering with abdominal pain and discomfort for a while, with various visits to A&E and the GP, when in March 2020 she went into hospital for a colonoscopy and ended up having emergency bowel surgery.

Lisa Frost with her daughter Amber - Credit: Lisa Frost

Dan credits the surgeon Neil Keeling, who made the decision to act quickly, with giving the family many more months with her.

After the operation Lisa was undergoing chemotherapy, but it was still possible for the family to go on a caravan holiday in Devon with friends in the July.

Dan said: "She loved her holidays to Devon and Cornwall with us in the caravan with our close friends.

"She loved her garden. She loved fishing; that was taught from her grandad. She was really close to her grandad Cliff."

Lisa Frost, 43, taken in 2021 after her operation - Credit: Lisa Frost

They enjoyed Christmas and Lisa was looking well, however in May 2021 the results of a scan revealed there was secondary cancer in her liver - and she was told it was incurable.

The family still managed to go on a caravan holiday to Cornwall in the July and had a caravan weekend in Diss.

Lisa went into St Nicholas Hospice Care in the November and passed away there five weeks later.

Lisa Frost who passed away aged 43 from bowel cancer - Credit: Lisa Frost

At her funeral on January 12 at the crematorium at Risby, hundreds of people came, with some standing outside as inside was full.

"She was really popular," said Dan.

The couple met when Lisa was working at the office of Vision Voice and Data on Dan's family farm in Stanton.

They got married on September 1, 2012, on a field at the farm.

Dan said: "Since then we have always called it the wedding field. It was a festival, basically. The best day of our lives, apart from the kids being born obviously."

Lisa Frost loved fishing. Here she is with her son James and daughter Amber to her right, with family friends - Credit: Dan Frost

He had popped the question at their Ixworth home and they moved to their "dream" house in Stanton in 2014, a property Lisa shaped with making key renovation decisions.

Dan is now preparing for a fundraising trek along the Norfolk coast in May with a group of friends, this time to raise cash for Macmillan Cancer Support, another charity that helped Lisa.

Dan said: "It's also about raising awareness for bowel cancer. We know of two people who have got checked early and it could have potentially saved their lives."

The Frost family taken at Southwold Maze - Credit: Lisa Frost

He said St Nicholas Hospice "were just incredible" and also wanted to thank Macmillan for their support.

To donate for the Norfolk Coast Mighty Hike challenge visit the JustGiving page.



