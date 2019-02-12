One injured after crash knocks car on its roof

The collision happened on the B1123 between Halesworth and Chediston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

One person has been treated for minor injuries following a country road crash near Halesworth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 8.40am today with reports of a single vehicle collision on the B1123 near the village of Chediston, just a few miles from Halesworth.

The car, a Vauxhall Zafira, had been knocked onto its roof by the force of the crash – leaving one person with minor injuries.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the injured person was breathing and conscious on arrival, and the ambulance service was called to assist.

Recovery arrived on scene at around 9.10am, and police were still on scene half an hour later.

The road was blocked for a time while officers worked to clear the scene.