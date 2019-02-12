Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

One injured after crash knocks car on its roof

PUBLISHED: 10:34 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 20 February 2019

The collision happened on the B1123 between Halesworth and Chediston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The collision happened on the B1123 between Halesworth and Chediston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

One person has been treated for minor injuries following a country road crash near Halesworth.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 8.40am today with reports of a single vehicle collision on the B1123 near the village of Chediston, just a few miles from Halesworth.

The car, a Vauxhall Zafira, had been knocked onto its roof by the force of the crash – leaving one person with minor injuries.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the injured person was breathing and conscious on arrival, and the ambulance service was called to assist.

Recovery arrived on scene at around 9.10am, and police were still on scene half an hour later.

The road was blocked for a time while officers worked to clear the scene.

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Staying up, avoiding unwanted records and planning for the future... Town’s objectives for the remaining 13 games

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been able to celebrate victory just three times this season. Photo: Steve Waller

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Taxpayers’ anger at Suffolk Coastal’s £15,000 “farewell party”

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘I’m an Ipswich Town player is the way I look at it’ – Keane interested in staying at Portman Road

Will Keane scored a late leveller for Town against Stoke on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘All people should have the opportunity to explore their true potential...’ - Q&A with Wendy Smith, former Paralympian turned business coach

Wendy Smith is in demand for speaking and lecture events

‘It secures the pier for another year’: Joy as landmark receives funding boost

Neil Gariock hands Danny Steel and Trevor Blowers the £1,000 cheque for Lowestoft South Pier. Photo: James Carr.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists