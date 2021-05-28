Published: 11:17 AM May 28, 2021 Updated: 12:27 PM May 28, 2021

Another 65,000 properties across Suffolk will have the chance to link up to full-fibre broadband because of a major push by infrastructure giant Openreach over the next four years.

A total of 24 exchanges across the county are being upgraded from Shotley to Lakenheath and from Leiston to Glemsford.

Openreach's programme is central to the Government's aim of bringing ‘gigabit capable broadband’ to 85% of the UK by 2025.

It follows an extended investment commitment by its parent BT Group – which means Openreach will now build Full Fibre technology to a total of 25m premises, including more than six million in the hardest-to-serve parts of the country.

The plans also include an extension to the company’s biggest ever recruitment drive, with 295 new roles in the East of England.

Kieran Wines, Openreach’s regional director for the East, said: “Building a new Ultrafast broadband network across the East of England is a massive challenge and some parts of the region will inevitably require public funding.

"But our expanded build plan means taxpayer subsidies can be limited to only the hardest to connect homes and businesses. And with investments from other network builders, we’d hope to see that shrink further.

“We’ll publish further location details and timescales on our website as the detailed surveys and planning are completed and the build progresses.”

Openreach's Full Fibre has download speeds of 1 Gbps - up to 10 times faster than the average home broadband connection. That means faster game downloads, better quality video calls and higher resolution movie streaming.

You can also use multiple devices at once without experiencing slowdown – so more people in your household can get online at once. Even if the rest of your family are making video calls, streaming box sets or gaming online, all at the same time – you won’t experience stuttering, buffering or dropouts.

Full fibre is also less affected by peak time congestion – so you can enjoy your Saturday night blockbuster in 4K without buffering. And customers can surf, shop, game, play, click, teach, talk, work, create, learn, buy, sell, watch and do business without skipping a beat or slowing down.



