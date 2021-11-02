News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Orford Ness celebrates first ever sold-out season

Matt Powell

Published: 7:30 AM November 2, 2021
One of the distinctive buildings on Orford Ness

National Trust's Orford Ness was completely sold out over the past season - Credit: Justin Minns/National Trust

Staff and volunteers at the National Trust’s Orford Ness are celebrating their first ever entirely sold-out season.

Having remained closed throughout 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, the site on the Suffolk coast reopened on Good Friday 2021 and was sold out every day up until the end of season on Saturday October 30.

Sunrise over the National Trust's Orford Ness by Justin Minns

For the first time in its 26-year history of being open to visitors, every single seat, on every single ferry crossing has been sold out. - Credit: Justin Minns/National Trust

Last year had planned to be a special year for Orford Ness, marking 25 years since the site opened to the public under the care of the National Trust.

Glen Pearce, property operations manager for Orford Ness, said: “524 days after we closed our doors at the end of our 2019 season, we were delighted to reopen this year. We’re so pleased to have been able to welcome the number of visitors we’ve had in the last seven months, providing access once more to this unique landscape, nature and history."

The famous "pagodas" of Orford Ness on the distant skyline

The famous "pagodas" of Orford Ness on the distant skyline - Credit: Justin Minns/National Trust

Orford Ness will reopen at Easter 2022, for more visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/orfordness.

Orford News

