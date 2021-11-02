Orford Ness celebrates first ever sold-out season
- Credit: Justin Minns/National Trust
Staff and volunteers at the National Trust’s Orford Ness are celebrating their first ever entirely sold-out season.
Having remained closed throughout 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, the site on the Suffolk coast reopened on Good Friday 2021 and was sold out every day up until the end of season on Saturday October 30.
Last year had planned to be a special year for Orford Ness, marking 25 years since the site opened to the public under the care of the National Trust.
Glen Pearce, property operations manager for Orford Ness, said: “524 days after we closed our doors at the end of our 2019 season, we were delighted to reopen this year. We’re so pleased to have been able to welcome the number of visitors we’ve had in the last seven months, providing access once more to this unique landscape, nature and history."
Orford Ness will reopen at Easter 2022, for more visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/orfordness.