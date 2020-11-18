School closes to all Year 7s after positive Covid-19 test

Ormiston Sudbury Academy has announced that it will be closed to all Year 7 pupils on Thursday (November 19) after a member of tested positive for coronavirus.

URGENT COVID UPDATE FOR YEAR 7 (ONLY) STUDENTS AND PARENTS/CARERS - On Thursday the 19th November, the Academy is closed to Year 7s as a precautionary measure as a member of staff has tested positive for Covid 19 (Full message here https://t.co/L6SkY4xMYD)

Mrs Wilson - Principal — Ormiston Sudbury (@OrmistonSudbury) November 18, 2020

The school publicised the news after 10pm on Wednesday, with principal Caroline Wilson saying: “We apologise for the late notice but the member of staff has only just received the result.”

It stressed the move was a precautionary measure while leaders work out who came into close contact with the staff member in question, suggesting not all pupils may not need to self-isolate as a result.

“On Thursday, November 17, the academy is closed to Year 7s as a precautionary measure as a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19,” Mrs Wilson said in a statement on the school’s website on Wednesday night.

“Tomorrow (Thursday) we will elicit exactly which students need to self-isolate and which can return to the academy.”

“Close contact” is defined as those who have been within two metres of an infectious person for 15mins or more, or within one metre of an infectious person for 60secs or more.