Windspeeds on Orwell Bridge monitored as high winds continue

PUBLISHED: 20:00 10 February 2020

A wintry walk along the sea defences at The Dip, Old Felixstowe, as the sea surge breaks along the prom Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A wintry walk along the sea defences at The Dip, Old Felixstowe, as the sea surge breaks along the prom Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Victoria Pertusa

The Orwell Bridge could be at risk of closure throughout the week as blustery conditions are set to continue until the weekend.

Water from the River Deben washed into Felixstowe Ferry boatyard Picture: Victoria PertusaWater from the River Deben washed into Felixstowe Ferry boatyard Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Gusts of up to 50mph are forecasted on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, with a temporary break from the wind predicted on Wednesday.

Thursday could see the wettest day with some heavy showers predicted, however it will not be until Friday until the winds will pick back up.

Highways officers will continue to monitor wind speeds in case they need to close the Orwell Bridge but there are no plans in place at the moment.

Zoe Johnson, forecaster at Weatherquest said: "Tuesday will be much of the same as Monday.

Waves caused by Storm Ciara at Felixstowe Picture: ASH WILLIAMSWaves caused by Storm Ciara at Felixstowe Picture: ASH WILLIAMS

"There will be cloudy spells over night but it will be a bright start to the day t. It will be a bit chillier with the odd patch of frost tomorrow morning.

"Wind speeds will be similar on Tuesday as they were on Monday. "It will be a blustery day again.

"There could be gusts of between 40-50mph across the region but in exposed coastal areas it could well reach over 50mph.

"Looking to later on in the week a period of high pressure will mean winds will calm somewhat on Wednesday however a band of wet weather on Thursday will bring back the blustery condition along with rain.

The Tide Mill in Woodbridge was submerged by the water Picture: DAVID SOAMESThe Tide Mill in Woodbridge was submerged by the water Picture: DAVID SOAMES

You may also want to watch:

"There will be some spells of heavy rain throughout the day and they will clear overnight.

"Looking to Friday and Saturday there will be mostly clear weather in the mornings with a few showers creeping in on the afternoons.

"Those showers will perhaps appear a little early on Saturday.

"It is a bit early to be predicting wind speeds but it does look like there will be strong gusts at the end of the week, similar to yesterday and today."

The Orwell Bridge was closed for more than 18 hours on Sunday after Storm Ciara brought gusts of up to 70mph in parts of the county.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has taken the opportunity to write to Highways England asking for a 'clear path to delivery' to allow the bridge to remain open during strong winds, with a more stringent speed limit.

The MP said it was of "vital importance" that this plan put forward his frustration that currently, Ipswich residents will have to wait until winter to see the solution implemented.

