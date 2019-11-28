Three wise men on hunt for camel for 'magical' nativity show

Otley College students Charlotte Cook, Ryan Crisp and Thomas Hassler are the three wise men in desperate need of a camel for their nativity show Picture: PROMINENT PROMINENT

A college in Suffolk is on the hunt for a live camel in the hope of performing a live-action nativity story with a 'big dose of chaos'.

The cast of students have got the hump in their final days of preparation for the free show at Otley College next month.

They are being joined by a flock of sheep, goats, alpacas and even a herd of cattle - but the three wise men are without their much needed camel, putting the star on top of their Christmas celebrations.

Becky Leutchford from the Lightwave programme, supported by the Church of England Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, said: "We believe this is going to be unlike anything Suffolk has seen before and really, if we can find someone to provide a camel, that would be the icing on the cake.

"We are hoping someone in Suffolk will be able to provide us with a humped mammal in the spirit of Christmas - because let's face it, no nativity scene is complete without one."

Students from the college have been assigned parts depending on their courses or desired career paths, with farming students set to take the roles of shepherds.

Kathy Wilson, from the college chaplaincy, said: "We are very excited about this incredible open-air theatre performance which tells the most famous story of all time and we are expecting a great turn out.

"Among all the presents, decorations, food and carol-singing, it can be easy to forget the real reason why so many of us celebrate Christmas in the first place and our aim is to relive this in a very spectacular way.

"They say you should never work with children or animals - but we are doing both! So expect lights, music, magic and a big dose of chaos."

Staff and volunteers will also be taking part in the performance, which organisers hope will warm winter hearts and spread the message of coming together at Christmas time.

The group's live nativity show will take place at the college in Charity Lane on December 11 from 6pm to 7.30pm, with hot drinks and snacks available.

Those who can aid the three wise men in their journey across the mid Suffolk campus by supplying their much needed four-legged friend should contact Prominent PR on 01473 276127, or at hello@prominentpr.co.uk.