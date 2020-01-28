250 new homes 'will put huge strain' on village, say residents

The outline planning application for up to 250 homes at Stanton. Picture: BOYER Boyer

Neighbours have raised fears that services such as GP surgeries will struggle to cope if plans for 250 new homes in their village are given the go-ahead.

Developers Bloor Homes has applied to West Suffolk Council for outline planning permission to build on 10 hectares of fields at Stanton.

The site, on land east of the A143 Bury Road and opposite the former Rose and Crown pub, would see a range of homes including 10 bungalows built, with up to 75 being classed as affordable.

However the plans are being opposed by residents, with many fearing the small village would be swamped by a development that would put added strain on the road infrastructure and amenities such as GP surgeries.

A public consultation at Stanton village hall was held last November and in letters of objection received by the council, one resident said: "There are already plans to build a large number of homes at Shepards Grove and this will put a huge strain on services, particularly doctors.

"People who live here have chosen Stanton because it is a rural village and provides a quiet and peaceful way of life. This will not be the case when hundreds of new homes are built."

Another said: "It is increasingly becoming difficult to travel to Bury St Edmunds as the A143 is having difficulties coping with all the extra traffic.

"The fact that Great Barton is being earmarked for a huge development of around 1,400 homes means the road is likely to be impossible to travel during rush hours without traffic jams and increased accidents."

But in a report to planners Bloor said the development would benefit Stanton economically from new residents moving in and boosting existing services and facilities.

"The scheme will provide a mix of high quality homes to respond to local needs in a sustainable location near to existing facilities and services in the local area," the report said.

"It will include footpath links and green spaces for existing and future residents in a well-designed scheme and safe environment.

"The scheme also provides the opportunity for the village to become more connected to the recent developments on the western side of Bury Road."

There would also be environmental gains through new landscaping and biodiversity enhancements, with sustainable modes of transport and renewable energy resouces incorporated where feasible, the report added.