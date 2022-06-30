Over 50 teddies knitted by 95-year-old for children fleeing Ukraine

A 95-year-old from Needham Market has knitted over 50 teddy bears for children fleeing conflict from Ukraine. - Credit: Daisy Guinn

A 95-year-old Suffolk woman has knitted more than 50 teddy bears for children fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

Peggy Rozier, who currently lives in Cedrus House Care Home, Bittern Crescent, Stowmarket, has been hard at work knitting teddy bears for her niece Zena Fenton to take to Ukraine.

Peggy's grandniece Daisy Guinn said: "My great aunt Peggy is just so full of life - her motto is that she'll never get old.

"She wishes she could go on the trips to Ukraine herself and often says that if she were 20 years younger nothing could stop her."

Peggy has loved knitting for years and has plenty of wool in her bedroom ready for her next projects.

Peggy Rozier has knitted over 50 teddies for her niece Zena Fenton to take to Ukraine. - Credit: Daisy Guinn

Previously, she has knitted teddies for children who come into contact with Suffolk police, but has turned her focus to bears for Ukrainian children of late.

Having completed their first trip in March, Zena Fenton and her son Freddie will be embarking on their second trip on Friday, July 1.

Daisy added: "When my mum went the first time, she was taken aback by the number of children there.

"She had plenty of clothes and other bits, but nothing for children - that's where Peggy comes in."

This time, they will be meeting with an organisation in Holland that will guide them to a drop-off point in Ukraine.

An unsung hero of the operation is 34-year-old Freddie Fenton who, on the last trip, not only unpacked his own van but also helped with two other lorry loads which arrived at the same time.

He has worked long hours at his job this week and will undertake the drive of 24 hours each way to deliver the supplies over the weekend before returning to work on Monday morning.

Charity runs in this family's blood - Peggy has knitted teddy bears, Zena and Freddie will be delivering the supplies and Daisy deals with the paperwork for the trip. - Credit: Daisy Guinn

Charity runs in the family's blood as Daisy also helps with the paperwork side of the trip and will be looking after the children her mother fosters while they are away in Ukraine.

The Suffolk community have banded together to gather the supplies for this second trip and the Boys Brigade in Stowmarket even made bracelets to send across.