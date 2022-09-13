Paddington post box topper joins array of tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

A variety of post box toppers have sprung up across Suffolk to commemorate the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: We Love Bury St Edmunds!

Knitted post box toppers have sprung up across Suffolk to commemorate the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Post box toppers have appeared in Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich in memory of the Queen.

A Paddington-themed creation has been placed near Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds in a nod to the royal family's association with the children's book character – including a memorable skit broadcast as part of the Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

Many people have been leaving Paddington-themed tributes at the royal parks, though authorities have since asked people to leave flowers instead of Paddington Bear soft toys and marmalade sandwiches.

Bury St Edmunds resident Sarah Jane Pettit has placed one outside Tesco and will be embroidering further items to remember the Queen by. - Credit: Sarah Jane Pettit

Bury St Edmunds resident Sarah Jane Pettit also placed one outside Tesco and said: "I will be working on some more embroidered items to remember the Queen by and I'll be giving them to Tesco to raise money for their charities."

Another post box topper has appeared at the top of Hawthorn Drive in Chantry, Ipswich, decorated with the dates of Queen Elizabeth II's life and the letters 'RIP'.

Post boxes will continue to bear the ERII cypher until they are replaced.

Britain will remain in a national period of mourning until the day after The Queen's funeral on Tuesday, September 20.