E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pair charged with Thomas Gainsborough School burglary

10 October, 2020 - 07:30
Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard Picture: ARCHANT

Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Two teenagers have appeared in court charged with breaking into a Suffolk secondary school.

Brendon-lee Balysz, 18, of The Hawthorns, Sudbury, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday with a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age.

The pair have been charged with four offences of burglary with intent to steal at Thomas Gainsborough School, in Great Cornard, Sudbury.

You may also want to watch:

The alleged offences are said to have all happened in 2019 between January 25/26, between January 26/27, January 28 and February 2.

Balysz pleaded not guilty to all charges and will now face a trial at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on February 10, 2021.

He was released on unconditional bail ahead of his trial.

The 16-year-old boy did not enter pleas and was remitted to the youth court in Ipswich.

He will next appear on Thursday, October 22, and was also granted unconditional bail by magistrates.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk’s community heroes celebrated in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Chief executive of Suffolk Community Foundation Stephen Singleton has been made an MBE Picture: SLYVAINE POITAU PHOTOGRAPHY/ SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Visiting restrictions to hospitals remain in force

Visiting restrictions remain in place at Ipswich Hospital and others under ESNEFT's management Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What can businesses do to protect customers as Covid rates rise?

Suffolk businesses will receive guidance on protecting both staff and customers from Covid-19 from Monday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New-look building marks ‘new chapter’ for Suffolk primary school

Billy and Mia cut the ribbon as Bildeston Primary School was reopened. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Pair charged with Thomas Gainsborough School burglary

Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard Picture: ARCHANT