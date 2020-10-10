Pair charged with Thomas Gainsborough School burglary

Two teenagers have appeared in court charged with breaking into a Suffolk secondary school.

Brendon-lee Balysz, 18, of The Hawthorns, Sudbury, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday with a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age.

The pair have been charged with four offences of burglary with intent to steal at Thomas Gainsborough School, in Great Cornard, Sudbury.

The alleged offences are said to have all happened in 2019 between January 25/26, between January 26/27, January 28 and February 2.

Balysz pleaded not guilty to all charges and will now face a trial at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on February 10, 2021.

He was released on unconditional bail ahead of his trial.

The 16-year-old boy did not enter pleas and was remitted to the youth court in Ipswich.

He will next appear on Thursday, October 22, and was also granted unconditional bail by magistrates.