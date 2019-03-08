Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 33°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

"Mind-boggling supidity" - suspended sentences for men who accidentally started £1.6m blaze with prank

PUBLISHED: 12:58 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 25 July 2019

The burned-out shell of Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds after the blaze Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The burned-out shell of Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds after the blaze Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

Two bored shop workers who caused a devastating £1.6 million fire at a Bury St Edmunds cycle shop while trying to cremate a mouse in a cardboard box have been given suspended prison sentences.

Firefighters investigating the damage caused by the fire at the Cycle King store. Picture: MATT STOTTFirefighters investigating the damage caused by the fire at the Cycle King store. Picture: MATT STOTT

Dysney Sibbons and Ashley Finley were "trying to amuse themselves on a boring day" when they used an accelerant to burn the rodent in a store room, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

The pair thought they had extinguished the fire and went back to the front of the Cycle King shop in Angel Hill.

However, shortly afterwards they realised the store room was alight and after doing their best to put it out ran into the burning building in a desperate bid to remove as much stock as they could, said Christopher Wing, prosecuting.

He said the men had to be stopped by fire officers from going back into the building and Finley had admitted what they had done.

More than 60 firefighters fouight the blaze at its height Picture: ANDY ABBOTTMore than 60 firefighters fouight the blaze at its height Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Mr Wing said it was the first time that in his experience someone had approached him and confessed to starting a fire.

Sentencing the pair today (Thursday July 25) Judge David Pugh accused them "mind-boggling stupidity" and said there had been a " clear and obvious" risk.

You may also want to watch:

Sibbons, 23, of Elmsett Close, Stowmarket, and Finley, 25, of Borley Crescent, Elmswell, admitted arson being reckless as to whether property would be damaged.

They were each given an eight month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do 280 hours unpaid work.

They were also ordered to pay £1,500 prosecution costs.

Emergency services were called to the fire at around 5pm on September 29, 2017.

The blaze ripped through the building, leaving it completely destroyed, before spreading to the nearby One Bull pub and Francela restaurant, causing extensive smoke damage to the buildings.

A dozen fire engines and more than 60 firefighters were sent to fight the flames. Fire crews finally called a stop to the incident at around midnight.

Steven Dyble, for Finley, said his client hadn't anticipated the catastrophic consequences of the prank.

He said Finley had worked at the cycle shop for three-and-a half months and had lost his job and his previous good character as a result of the "catastrophic" fire.

Stephen Mather, for Sibbons said his client had suffered from anxiety and depression since the incident and was remorseful for what happened.

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Housing development labelled ‘absolute disgrace’ during Lords debate

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Mercury hits 34C in East Anglia - and is likely to rise through the afternoon

Felixstowe was packed with visitors as the scorching temperatures continue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could Suffolk and Essex temperature records be broken today?

Sarah Lucy Brown's cockapoo puppy, Dudley, cools off in his paddling pool during hot weather ahead of record breaking temperatures Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train cancellations and hospital preparations...Suffolk’s hottest day is here

Stacey Howlett with her grandson Teddy Knight enjoying the heatwave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘We’re starting to lose hope’ – Family’s plea to help find missing Brian

Janice and Andrew Nunn appeal for help to find missing Brian Picture: TOM POTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists