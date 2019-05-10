Video

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS Archant

An entire class of pupils at a Suffolk primary school are boycotting SATs exams - with parents arguing children should be learning more than just how to pass tests.

Bealings School's chair of governors, Rick Gillingham, says the school will not stand in the way of the parents' decision Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS Bealings School's chair of governors, Rick Gillingham, says the school will not stand in the way of the parents' decision Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Fifteen parents at Bealings School, near Woodbridge, have decided to take their children out of the exams, which take place this month, saying that their children's education is being ruined by over-testing.

Parent Lavinia Musolino said: "We understand the headteacher has a legal obligation to submit the tests and make sure the children are doing them, but as parents our opinion overrides that and, frankly, so it should."

Fellow parent Hetty Chance added: "My message to the government would be that we as parents want high standards. "We want our children to have a broad, rich and enjoyable time at school and it is being spoilt by this constant testing."

In 2017 the government's education select committee looked into the effect of SATs, discovering that "the high stakes system can negatively impact teaching and learning, leading to narrowing of the curriculum and 'teaching to the test' as well as affecting teacher and pupil wellbeing."

The parents at Bealings School are being supported by the Rescue Our Schools campaign, which has published a video on YouTube on why parents have decided to make a stand.

Min Clough, parent governor, said: "I think there are other ways of observing and assessing our children and seeing how they're progressing thought their learning years.

"I just don't think we need a standardised test to do that.

"And I think it's nonsense to say that we need all of that data because all of the private schools, the fee paying schools, they're not required to give this data and they're not required to sit the SATs. "So I'm not sure why it's one rule for one and one for the other."

According to the charity, the school's headteacher and governing body have respected the parents' wishes for their children not to take part in the tests.

Rick Gillingham, chair of governors, said: "As a school we are certainly not going to stand in the way of that and it fits in with our ethos that over-testing is not something we would go along with.

"The whole landscape around SATs has changed and is now under challenge."

The headteacher of Bealings School was asked to comment.

