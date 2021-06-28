Published: 7:00 PM June 28, 2021

A parish council has recommended refusal for application that would see four semi-detached bungalows built behind a pub - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to build four bungalows at the rear of the Five bells pub in Great Cornard could impact on live music at the venue, claims the parish council.

Great Cornard Parish Council have objected to the plans for four semi-detached bungalows and their views will be put forward to Babergh District Council's planning committee when they debate the bid.

The council have recommended the refusal of the application, which has also seen objections lodged by local residents, with concerns over the proposed entrance to the properties and fears about the loss of green space around the pub.

Commenting on the application the council said: "The existing garden provides a play area and space for outdoor live music.

"Losing these amenities will result in loss of enjoyment for local residents.

"If approved, the development is likely to be occupied by elderly residents and the bungalows' close proximity to the public house will inevitably result in complaints by those residents about live events and patrons leaving the pub late at night."

Commenting on the proposal, Great Cornard parish council chairman, Stewart Sheridan, said: "The planning application committee decided to recommend refusal because of the access to the properties which is quite narrow and the fact there will be amenity land lost.

"As long as the pub keeps going the play area and beer garden is an asset to the customers as lots of people go in there.

"We do have quite a few amenity playgrounds in Great Cornard, but this one is very good to those who use the pub."

The car park at the pub is also used by visitors to St Andrew's Church and the loss of that parking will see more cars parking on the road outside the church, he said.

Suffolk Highways have also recommended refusal as there is no guarantee that safe and suitable access can be achieved.

A spokesperson for Hawthorn, the Community Pub Company, said: “The overall objective of these plans is to free up funds which can be invested back into the pub, creating, and maintaining, a hub in the local community. As it is still early days in the application process, we can’t comment further at this time.”

The decision on whether the application is approved will be made by Babergh District Council.



