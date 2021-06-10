How you can watch today's solar eclipse
Skygazers will be able to see a partial solar eclipse this morning as the moon passes between the earth and the sun.
The partial eclipse is expected to begin at around 10.10am in the UK, as nearly a third of the sun will be blocked out by the passing moon known as an annular solar eclipse.
The maximum eclipse is set to occur at 11.13am, with the moon covering a third of the sun.
The partial eclipse is due to end at 12.22pm.
Where is best to watch the solar eclipse?
Given the time the eclipse is taking place, the sun is already expected to be quite high.
As long as you are out of the way of tall buildings and trees, you should get a good view of the event.
What do you need to see the eclipse?
Looking directly into sunlight can be very dangerous for the human eye, so it is recommended that observers wear eclipse glasses.
