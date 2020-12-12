News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Broadcaster Patrick Eade goes on 20-mile trek for ShelterBox

Judy Rimmer

Published: 12:42 PM December 12, 2020   
Broadcaster Patrick Eade did a 20-mile walk from Ipswich to Felixstowe and back to mark the 20th anniversary of the charity ShelterBox

Broadcaster Patrick Eade did a 20-mile walk from Ipswich to Felixstowe and back to mark the 20th anniversary of the charity ShelterBox - Credit: Patrick Eade

Broadcaster Patrick Eade went on a 20-mile walk to mark the 20th anniversary of the charity ShelterBox.

The well-known presenter trekked from his Ipswich home to Felixstowe Ferry, around the Deben estuary and back to Felixstowe Town Hall.

Patrick said: "I'm a member of the Rotary Club of Ipswich Orwell, and the charity has close links with us. Like other Rotary Clubs, we haven't been able to meet for nine months because of coronavirus, so I said I would do a 20-mile walk on behalf of the club."

The club donated £200 from funds to the international disaster relief charity based in Cornwall, which helps families who have lost their homes. This is enough to buy five tool kits and rope so families have the tools to fix their house, making it a home again.

Patrick enjoyed the walk to Felixstowe so much that he did it a second time with wife Cheryl, ending with fish and chips before catching the train home.

Patrick broadcasts regularly on Hospital Radio Ipswich and has worked for Ipswich 102, BFBS and Radio Orwell. He is a keen walker and has previously walked the  famous 100k MacLehose Trail in Hong Kong in 24 hours - and also recently did a virtual Santa Fun Run for the Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity.

To donate to ShelterBox, visit the charity's website.



