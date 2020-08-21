E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Inquest into death of motorcyclist adjourned

PUBLISHED: 16:30 21 August 2020

Paul Dawes. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY

Paul Dawes. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY

SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY

An inquest into the death of a motorcyclist who died days after a crash has been adjourned while police continue their enquiries.

Paul Dawes, 36, from Hadleigh, was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit van, a Vauxhall Astra and a Mercedes E250 while riding his motorcycle on the A1071 at around 8.40am on September 19, 2019.

Mr Dawes, who was born in Braintree, Essex, suffered multiple injuries, including pelvic, tibia and fibula fractures, and was airlifted to the Royal London Hospital.

Over the following days, Mr Dawes’ condition deteriorated and he developed sepsis, becoming too unstable to operate on.

He died in the early hours of September 24.

An inquest into his death was adjourned on Friday, August 21, with senior coroner Nigel Parsley at Suffolk Coroner’s Court hearing police enquiries are not yet complete, while the coroner is also still waiting for a full hospital report.

Most Read

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man has died after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

