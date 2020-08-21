Inquest into death of motorcyclist adjourned

Paul Dawes. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY

An inquest into the death of a motorcyclist who died days after a crash has been adjourned while police continue their enquiries.

Paul Dawes, 36, from Hadleigh, was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit van, a Vauxhall Astra and a Mercedes E250 while riding his motorcycle on the A1071 at around 8.40am on September 19, 2019.

Mr Dawes, who was born in Braintree, Essex, suffered multiple injuries, including pelvic, tibia and fibula fractures, and was airlifted to the Royal London Hospital.

Over the following days, Mr Dawes’ condition deteriorated and he developed sepsis, becoming too unstable to operate on.

He died in the early hours of September 24.

An inquest into his death was adjourned on Friday, August 21, with senior coroner Nigel Parsley at Suffolk Coroner’s Court hearing police enquiries are not yet complete, while the coroner is also still waiting for a full hospital report.