Meet Paul Ekpenyong: The new mayor of Stowmarket

New Stowmarket mayor and Conservative councillor Paul Ekpenyong hopes to make the town a better place to live, work and play.

The governor for Wood Ley Primary School and Mid Suffolk district councillor for St Peter's Ward, Mr Ekpenyong was elected mayor at a town council meeting on May 15.

His theme for his mayoral year will be "Youth and Unity", adding that he wants to help the council move forward with its ambitious plans for the future.

On becoming mayor, Mr Ekpenyong said: "It is an honour and a privilege to have the opportunity to be the mayor this coming year.

"Stowmarket is a growing town and the council has ambitious plans for it, so I look forward to playing my part as mayor in helping to promote those plans and make Stowmarket an even better place to live, work and play."

He added that filling the shoes of departing mayor Linda Baxter will be a "difficult act to follow."

Councillor Keith Scarff was also elected deputy mayor at the meeting.